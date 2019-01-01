 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Prague Gold Filters

by Prague Filters & Papers

$2.80MSRP

About this product

Our package of 50 filters is an ideal complement to our line of rolling papers. The paper is selected for the ideal weight and absorbency to provide structure and an effective filter when rolling. The packaging is designed to prevent damage or soiling to any filters before use. Its Micro-perforations make them extremely easy to use, and is ideal for all manners of rolls. These are NOT tips they are actual absorbant filters.

About this brand

Prague Filters & Papers was founded in 2011 to provide high quality premium rolling papers to high quality smokers in Prague and around the world. The product is superior, the packaging is eye catching and the papers are manufactured locally, exclusively on the territory of the Czech Republic. We manufacture a variety of high quality papers and filters designed to appeal to the exacting standards of the smoking community around the world. When Quality Matters!!!!!