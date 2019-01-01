 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Prague Gold Premium Papers - King Sizes

by Prague Filters & Papers

$2.80MSRP

About this product

Our King size package is our flagship product. It includes 40 premium papers for the same price that our competitors offer just 32. This is a clear advantage that customers appreciate. We are also ahead of the competition because our proprietary tropical glue which is unique on the market, resisting moisture at up to 85% humidity, whilst the competition comes unglued at 50%.

About this brand

Prague Filters & Papers was founded in 2011 to provide high quality premium rolling papers to high quality smokers in Prague and around the world. The product is superior, the packaging is eye catching and the papers are manufactured locally, exclusively on the territory of the Czech Republic. We manufacture a variety of high quality papers and filters designed to appeal to the exacting standards of the smoking community around the world. When Quality Matters!!!!!