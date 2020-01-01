 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Accounting Services for the Cannabis Industry

Accounting Services for the Cannabis Industry

by Prana Partners, LLC

Prana Partners, LLC Services Financial Accounting Services for the Cannabis Industry

About this product

Prana Partners’ Cannabis Accounting Practice: Direction through the regulatory maze Though it’s not just about regulation, it’s about building the bridge between Cannabis and Corporate, it’s also about having a solid business model, clean books, and controls, and a collaborative accounting team with experience in multiple areas of Cannabis Accounting.  We help you see where you’ve been and where you can go.  At the same time we set internal controls, analytics and take an accurate picture of your business.  Our practice experience is focused on Cannabis Accounting in California, Washington State, Colorado, and Oregon. Some pain points we solve include: - Day to day accounting/controllership/bookkeeping: Transparent, audit-friendly books, cash management solutions, financial reporting/analysis, payroll, 1099 reporting, etc. - Canna-Friendly Vendor Connections from Tech to Legal to Real Estate to Insurance - Business Operation and Control development such as: Banking, merchant services, security, transportation - Regulatory Consulting and Prep - Investment Advisory and Positioning

About this brand

Accounting Services for the Cannabis Industry