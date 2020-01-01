About this product

Prana Partners’ Cannabis Accounting Practice: Direction through the regulatory maze Though it’s not just about regulation, it’s about building the bridge between Cannabis and Corporate, it’s also about having a solid business model, clean books, and controls, and a collaborative accounting team with experience in multiple areas of Cannabis Accounting. We help you see where you’ve been and where you can go. At the same time we set internal controls, analytics and take an accurate picture of your business. Our practice experience is focused on Cannabis Accounting in California, Washington State, Colorado, and Oregon. Some pain points we solve include: - Day to day accounting/controllership/bookkeeping: Transparent, audit-friendly books, cash management solutions, financial reporting/analysis, payroll, 1099 reporting, etc. - Canna-Friendly Vendor Connections from Tech to Legal to Real Estate to Insurance - Business Operation and Control development such as: Banking, merchant services, security, transportation - Regulatory Consulting and Prep - Investment Advisory and Positioning