  Original Blueberry seeds

Original Blueberry seeds

by Premium Seed Market

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Dense and stout in size, Original Blueberry is one for any and all gardens. Blueberry is a beautiful strain producing red and purple hues finishing off with a blueberry-like aroma finishing off with an unmistakable blueberry taste. Blueberry offers a favorable leaf-to-bud ratio requiring less general upkeep and trimming. Many growers will induce the effects of the purple and red hues by cooling down the plant late into vegging bringing out its true blueberry genetics! Blueberry is a low to medium height plant of mostly indica structure, but with more branching, especially from the lower limbs. The plant grows full with wide, dark leaves and stems. Growing outdoors with organic fertilizers is optimal, as this allows Blueberry to retain the nuance of its flavors, making the quality utmost. This variety also performs well in terms of quality and quantity under many conditions, including the sea of green method. The taste and aroma are very fruity, with the signature blueberry taste. This variety produces a notable and pleasantly euphoric experience of top quality, and the buzz lasts a long time. Blueberry smoke will not put you to sleep, but it may make you forget what you were going to do instead. Blueberry won first and second place for a number of Cannabis Culture “mini-Cups” sponsored by Marc Emery and Cannabis Culture magazine. Dutch Passion’s version of Blueberry, which was derived from the original Delta 9 Collection, won first place in the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup in the mostly indica category.

4 customer reviews

MedicalOnePharms

Ordered these Original Blueberry seeds for our Micro grow along with many others. Did incredibly well for us, not surprised as the other strains have too. Tested out 24%THC D9. Flying off our shelves!

DexterJackson

First time growing this one. Doing pretty good so far. Quick cracks.

DonSellers

My favorite strain to grow! Bushy and sticky, very pleased!

About this strain

Blueberry

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!