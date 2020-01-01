 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. White Lotus Pre-roll 0.5g

White Lotus Pre-roll 0.5g

by Preroll Pros

Preroll Pros Cannabis Pre-rolls White Lotus Pre-roll 0.5g

About this strain

White Lotus

White Lotus

White Lotus by Bodhi Seed gets its frosting of trichomes from its mother, The White, while the father, Snow Lotus, works to increase size, cannabinoid profile, and overall potency of this strain. The tart, citrus aroma and flavors of lemon and hash draw you in while the relaxing indica effects will help to curb bouts of depression and insomnia.

About this brand

