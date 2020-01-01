About this product

Present Naturals’ CBD Transdermal Patch is derived from 99.9% hemp CBD, which allows for online purchase and nationwide distribution in all 50 states. Present Naturals CBD Transdermal Patch is available in a 25mg dose. Has lasting effects for up to 12 hours while worn continually. Present Naturals CBD Transdermal patches are designed to slowly deliver CBD through your skin to your bloodstream, resulting in a prolonged and adequately Instructions: The patch is most effective placed on upper arm, chest or upper back near spine. Area to apply patch on should be cleaned . Remove clear film (roll corner back from film with thumb), Place patch and press firmly for 10 seconds.