 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Present Naturals CBD Honey

Present Naturals CBD Honey

by Present Naturals

Write a review
Present Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Present Naturals CBD Honey

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Present Naturals Honey contains one of nature’s best kept secrets: Cannabidol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been used around the world for centuries. Our honeys come in three different flavors: Wild Flower Orange Blossom Clover

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Present Naturals Logo
Our #1 goal is to deliver quality products focused on solution based remedies for people who can really use them. We have learned to intertwine eastern and western methodologies to provide what the body naturally can use for overall health benefit. Present Naturals: A conscious Choice