  5. Blue Raspberry Infused Moon Rock Pre-Roll 1.5g
Hybrid

Blue Raspberry Infused Moon Rock Pre-Roll 1.5g

by Presidential Rx

Blue Raspberry Infused Moon Rock Pre-Roll 1.5g

About this strain

Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.

About this brand

A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH ​Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.