 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Classic Twist Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Classic Twist Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Presidential Rx

Write a review
Presidential Rx Cannabis Pre-rolls Classic Twist Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Classic Twist

Classic Twist

Gage Green Group created Classic Twist by crossing an old school Afghan Haze with Joseph OG. The cross brings out a sweet terpene profile of fuel and dried berries, as well as an energizing social high. If you are a fan of old school Haze genetics, give Classic Twist a sho

About this brand

Presidential Rx Logo
A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH ​Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.