Hybrid

Pineapple Moonrock Infused Blunt 1.5g

by Presidential Rx

Presidential Rx Cannabis Pre-rolls Pineapple Moonrock Infused Blunt 1.5g

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

About this brand

A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH ​Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.