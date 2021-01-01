 Loading…

Indica

Watermelon

by Presidential Rx

Presidential Rx Cannabis Flower Watermelon

A LITTLE PRESIDENTIAL PACKS A BIG PUNCH ​Presidential Rx is committed to quality bud that is long-lasting and delivers a strong, reliable dose with each use. Our OG Kush is infused with OG Kush Hash Oil and rolled in OG Kush Kief. Our all-natural, proprietary CO2 extraction process provides quality, consistency and the ability to serve speciffiic conditions with appropriate dosage.

Watermelon

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

