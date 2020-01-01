 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Grape Ape Shatter 1g
Indica

Grape Ape Shatter 1g

by Prime Extractions

Write a review

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$50.00

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Prime Extractions Logo
Made from the most unimaginable source material in the world, the Prime team works meticulously with elite breeders and mindful cultivators to create a paramount that renders a unique composition; an authentic flavor, appearance, aroma, and effect. Trendsetters, inventors; these are just a few of our pursuits to set our own president in the industry. Accompanied by creative strategies, we are constantly reinventing a surprising blend of textures, cake frostings, and pristine flavors.