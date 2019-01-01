 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Prime Sunshine CBD Gummies

Prime Sunshine CBD Gummies

by Prime Sunshine CBD Products

Write a review
Prime Sunshine CBD Products Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Prime Sunshine CBD Gummies

About this product

Buy two bottles and get the second bottle 50% off! Prime Sunshine CBD gummies are the perfect way to consume CBD if you dislike the often distinctive flavor and smell of a CBD extract made entirely from buds and flowers. Each delicious gummy contains 10 mg of potent CBD extract for a total of 200 mg in the bottle. From seed to sale, we grow and process our hemp at a single United States farm from a single pedigreed hemp seed. You'll never find a more unique CBD extract anywhere.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Prime Sunshine CBD Products Logo
Our plants are grown from “Victoria", an internationally pedigreed certified proprietary seed brought to the United States in the 1800s from England. “The Victoria” was vaulted in 1937, shipped to Canada where it was held under lock & key during prohibition then returned back to our farm -- the seed's rightful owners -- 81 years later. The "Victoria" strain -- and the historic United States farm on which it is grown -- are the features that make Prime Sunshine's products different from any other CBD products on the market. Prime Sunshine does not use aerial plant parts. We use no sticks, stalks, leaves or branches -- only bud and flower. We test our products repeatedly throughout the production process including at the seedling stage, at harvest and during the extraction and bottling process. We perform in-house batch testing and ship our products out for testing via a third-party laboratory.