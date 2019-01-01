About this product
Buy two bottles and get the second bottle 50% off! Prime Sunshine Hemp CBD Oil is a single-origin, USA-grown CBD supplement bottled at the farm and shipped to your door. Our proprietary hemp seed has been grown as medicine for over 100 years, and our extracts consist entirely of that plant's flowers and buds -- no leaves, stalks or branches. This is the purest and most effective CBD oil available anywhere.
Prime Sunshine CBD Products
Our plants are grown from “Victoria", an internationally pedigreed certified proprietary seed brought to the United States in the 1800s from England. “The Victoria” was vaulted in 1937, shipped to Canada where it was held under lock & key during prohibition then returned back to our farm -- the seed's rightful owners -- 81 years later. The "Victoria" strain -- and the historic United States farm on which it is grown -- are the features that make Prime Sunshine's products different from any other CBD products on the market. Prime Sunshine does not use aerial plant parts. We use no sticks, stalks, leaves or branches -- only bud and flower. We test our products repeatedly throughout the production process including at the seedling stage, at harvest and during the extraction and bottling process. We perform in-house batch testing and ship our products out for testing via a third-party laboratory.