Buy two packages and get the second package 50% off! This set of two Prime Sunshine CBD vape pens contains 50 mg total of our farm-direct, USA-grown CBD oil. Each disposable vape pen arrives charged, filled and ready to use. Each pen is good for about 200 puffs. Use whenever you want to enjoy a bit of CBD with a fresh burst of orange flavor.
Our plants are grown from “Victoria", an internationally pedigreed certified proprietary seed brought to the United States in the 1800s from England. “The Victoria” was vaulted in 1937, shipped to Canada where it was held under lock & key during prohibition then returned back to our farm -- the seed's rightful owners -- 81 years later. The "Victoria" strain -- and the historic United States farm on which it is grown -- are the features that make Prime Sunshine's products different from any other CBD products on the market. Prime Sunshine does not use aerial plant parts. We use no sticks, stalks, leaves or branches -- only bud and flower. We test our products repeatedly throughout the production process including at the seedling stage, at harvest and during the extraction and bottling process. We perform in-house batch testing and ship our products out for testing via a third-party laboratory.