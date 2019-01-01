 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Honey Comb Base Double Stack

Honey Comb Base Double Stack

by Prism Water Pipes

$225.00MSRP

About this product

The Honey Comb Base Double Stack is a more than full set up from the start. With a filtering fixed down stem, two honey comb percs in the base, two percolators and 3 couplers you are well on your way to have a collection of mix and match glass. The added percs are 8 stem each and all of the glass is 5mm thick. This complete bong comes with a basic 18 mm bowl to match the fixed downstem. With three couplers and our modern modular design you will be able to purchase additional percs to mix and match with in the future. It pulls smooth and comes apart easy to give it a good cleaning. This is especially needed for bongs with multiple perc tiers as anyone who's owned one knows. Our couplers also give you the ability to replace any piece should your friend hit it with a hammer.

About this brand

Prism Water Pipes is a water pipe manufacturing company. Our mission is to modify the water pipe by design to eliminate issues based around breaking glass, cleaning, and the simple fact that you cannot change a solid glass piece after it's been purchased. This is all done through the modular concept. Using our aluminum couplers, and US glass manufacturing process we are able to achieve a perfect seal making the piece air tight and allowing the owner to handle it as if it were a solid piece of glass.