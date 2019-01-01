 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Classic Single Stack

by Prism Water Pipes

$174.99MSRP

About this product

The Single Stack is the perfect Prism starter. It comes with plenty of initial functionality, with a single 7 stem perc tower and two couplers in the colors of your choosing, leaving room to add and customize in the future. Made with 5 mm thick glass tubing, this bong feels right in your hand. With its modular modern design, this piece is easy to take apart and clean, and easy to fix if your friend hits it with a hammer...

About this brand

Prism Water Pipes is a water pipe manufacturing company. Our mission is to modify the water pipe by design to eliminate issues based around breaking glass, cleaning, and the simple fact that you cannot change a solid glass piece after it's been purchased. This is all done through the modular concept. Using our aluminum couplers, and US glass manufacturing process we are able to achieve a perfect seal making the piece air tight and allowing the owner to handle it as if it were a solid piece of glass.