Infused Organic Fruity Bears 150MG 50pc 1/3 lb Bag All-Natural

by Pristine CBD

50 Organic Fruity Bears individually infused with 3MG of Full Spectrum CBD Large 1/3 Bag 50ct Certified gluten-free USDA Organic Non GMO Verified ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup Solids, Organic Pear Juice from Concentrate, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate,Natural Flavors, Potassium Citrate, Colored with Extracts (Organic Black Carrot, Organic Blackcurrant, Organic Tumeric, Carrot, Blueberry, Organic Annato). Contains >.3%THC (Legal in All 50 States)

Thatwhiteguy3156

Quickly helps me fall asleep at night. Most organic gummys are ok but this tasted amazing!

Small Batch - Luxury CBD Products Designed to Provide Pristine Relief. At Pristine CBD we stand behind our ambition; To provide quality medicine for everybody regardless of their circumstances. With the highest quality luxury CBD products and the most competitive prices we drive our goal. Specializing in our Gourmet Infused Gummies and CBD Cartridges with Authentic Cannabis Derived Terpenes.