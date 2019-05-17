Thatwhiteguy3156
Quickly helps me fall asleep at night. Most organic gummys are ok but this tasted amazing!
50 Organic Fruity Bears individually infused with 3MG of Full Spectrum CBD Large 1/3 Bag 50ct Certified gluten-free USDA Organic Non GMO Verified ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup Solids, Organic Pear Juice from Concentrate, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate,Natural Flavors, Potassium Citrate, Colored with Extracts (Organic Black Carrot, Organic Blackcurrant, Organic Tumeric, Carrot, Blueberry, Organic Annato). Contains >.3%THC (Legal in All 50 States)
