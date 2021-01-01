 Loading…

Hybrid

Marionberry Kush

by Private Reserve

Private Reserve Cannabis Flower Marionberry Kush

Marionberry Kush by Private Reserve

Private Reserve features strains that produce smaller yields that shine in their quality guaranteed to impress even the classiest of smokers.

About this strain

Marionberry Kush

Marionberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Like the fruit it is named for, Marionberry Kush is a delicious hybrid bred by Heroes of the Farm. A well-balanced cross of Raspberry Kush and Space Queen that puts off a full spectrum of fruity flavors, Marionberry Kush closely resembles her genetic “sister” Cinderella 99. There are six main phenotypes of Marionberry that all show a range of fruit flavors like passionfruit and raspberry. The aroma is smooth, sweet, and earthy with a sour twist. The effects are pronounced and uplift the mind almost immediately and then slowly relax the body without putting you to sleep

