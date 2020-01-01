 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Design & build
  5. Design Build and Consulting

Design Build and Consulting

by Pro Grow Builders

Write a review
Pro Grow Builders Services Design & Build Design Build and Consulting

Similar items

Show all

About this product

In our design build services for our clients our team uses years of experience in value engineering, and our proven designs techniques to help ensure your project to the best functioning layout, and the producer of large harvests for years to come. As always, we embrace and appreciate your input and expertise adding to our experience. With this your garden will be the most productive garden possible.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pro Grow Builders Logo
We have over 5 years experience in building both residential and commercial cultivation facilities. Our Clients grows have benefited greatly from our commercial construction knowledge. We help aid our clients in the planning of electrical load requirements, water distribution applications, drainage plans, and heating and cooling systems that help aid in regulation of your gardens humidity and temperature. Staying current with the industry we also offer the ability to install remote monitoring systems for your gardening experts to regulate specific micro-climates they require, to achieve maximum benefits and the highest yields.