Mother Nature

by Progressive Grow Labs

Progressive Grow Labs Cannabis Flower Mother Nature

Truly a gift from Mother Nature herself, Mother Nature marijuana strain offers immense relief. Considered to be the cure all things “chronic” medical cannabis strain, as well as one of the ultimate reliefs for ADD/ADHD, Mother Nature is truly a gift from Mother Nature herself, offering numerous benefits to all walks of life. With only just a few hits going a long way, this hybrid strain is not only a quintessential balance of indica and sativa. Novice or beginning consumers beware, in very high doses and for those who have not much experience with cannabis, Mother Nature can produce the jitters and some anxiety in higher doses. This marijuana strain is uplifting and energizing, as well as inducing genuine happiness and contentment. This and numerous other positive attributes make Mother Nature a dream strain, and an intriguing one as well.

We strive to produce exceptional medicine for Oklahoma’s medical marijuana patients by ongoing development of new and better products! Progressive Grow Lab’s success stems from our ongoing effort to develop and improve the products for dispensaries. Our goal is the patient’s goal: to improve quality of life by providing exceptional medicine. We strive to achieve this through consistent high quality and consistency in dosing. Progressive Grow Labs is for a free and fair "craft cannabis" marketplace, where experienced cannabis growers and dispensaries create jobs and develop new products and services through innovation and sustainable agriculture.