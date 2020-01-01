 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Orange Velvet
Hybrid

Orange Velvet

by Progressive Grow Labs

About this strain

Orange Velvet

Orange Velvet

This hard to come by strain known as Orange Velvet, tastes and smells remarkably like Orange Dreamsicles; the orange-y, creamy, frozen desert on a stick. The strain was created by MzJill Genetics. The effects are not super powerful with the OV, but the taste and aroma more than make up for it. The high gives just the right amount of euphoric lift, while maintaining an even focus and clarity for a duration of 2 to 3 hours. Medicinally, this strain is good for treating light pain. Orange Velvet has been discontinued for the most part, but it does pop up from time to time in some dispensaries; so if you see it out there in the world, buy large!

About this brand

We strive to produce exceptional medicine for Oklahoma’s medical marijuana patients by ongoing development of new and better products! Progressive Grow Lab’s success stems from our ongoing effort to develop and improve the products for dispensaries. Our goal is the patient’s goal: to improve quality of life by providing exceptional medicine. We strive to achieve this through consistent high quality and consistency in dosing. Progressive Grow Labs is for a free and fair "craft cannabis" marketplace, where experienced cannabis growers and dispensaries create jobs and develop new products and services through innovation and sustainable agriculture.