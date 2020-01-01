 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PTS Crumble Wax Wild Thai

by Progressive Treatment Solutions

Progressive Treatment Solutions Concentrates Solvent PTS Crumble Wax Wild Thai

Dedication To Patients Our Mission To Serve Illinois Progressive Treatment Solutions (PTS) is a licensed cultivation and manufacturing facility providing quality medical cannabis and products to patients in the state of Illinois. Our mission is to produce the highest quality medical products through hyper-compliant operations and best practices while promoting the widespread development of a robust legal cannabis marketplace. We are a majority women-owned business and recognize community outreach and action as vital components of successful business practice. We are a close-knit team of passionate industry advocates and professionals working to provide qualified patients relief from debilitating conditions and diseases.

Wild Thailand

Wild Thailand

Wild Thailand is a Thai landrace preserved and sold by World of Seeds. This 100% sativa landrace hails from the Ko Chang archipelago and offers consumers rich citrus flavors and exhilarating physical effects. Its flowers are dressed in bright orange hairs and a thick white coat of trichomes that contrasts dramatically against the deep emerald hue of the foliage. Wild Thailand is profoundly stimulating and should be avoided by those prone to anxiety. But for consumers looking for dizzying euphoria and stimulating physical effects through-and-through, Wild Thailand is the strain for you.  

