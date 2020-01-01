 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Purple Dream Crumble 1g

by Progressive Treatment Solutions

Progressive Treatment Solutions Concentrates Solvent Purple Dream Crumble 1g

About this product

About this strain

Purple Dream

Purple Dream

Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this indica strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. Purple Dream is great for pain relief or winding down at the end of the day. 

About this brand

Progressive Treatment Solutions Logo
Progressive Treatment Solutions