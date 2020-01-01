 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sweet Dreams Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Sweet Dreams Cartridge 0.5g

by Progressive Treatment Solutions

Write a review
Progressive Treatment Solutions Concentrates Cartridges Sweet Dreams Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

From K.C. Brains Seeds of Holland, Sweet Dreams crosses California Big Bud Skunk and K.C. 606. This high-yielding indica is easy to grow and a pleasure to smoke, with skunk, berry, kush, and floral flavors.

About this brand

Progressive Treatment Solutions Logo
Progressive Treatment Solutions