About this product

The Prohibited in the 5th Degree E-Rig Cartridge Kit is a true game-changer. While most e-rig models are stand-alone devices, capable of vaporizing only concentrates, our E-Rig converts your In the 5th Degree Vaporizer, into a portable, battery-powered dab rig. No torch required. The device heats to an optimal temperature based on variable settings, capable of reaching temperatures up to 450° C. Performance is optimized for interchangeable E-Nails made of Quartz, Titanium, or Ceramic. Select the lowest heat setting for Titanium, or try the highest heat setting for Quartz and Ceramic. For those who prefer a smoother hit, the glass bubbler attachment gives you the added benefit of water filtration. You can also attach your magnetic Prohibited charger directly to the weighted, magnetic charging base to charge your unit. And like every product in the Prohibited line, the In the 5th Degree E-Rig Cartridge Kit is designed for convenience, and can be easily tucked away into the included travel case for enjoyment on-the-go. The Prohibited in the 5th Degree E-Rig includes: 1 E-Rig Cartridge 1 Glass Bubbler Attachment 3 Interchangeable E-Nails (Quartz, Titanium, & Ceramic) 1 Weighted Magnetic Charging Base 1 Travel Case 3 Silicon Concentrate Containers