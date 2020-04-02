 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Topshotz™

by Prohibition Gold

You now have the power to infuse just about any type of food with our Topshotz™ Culinary Marijuana Mixer. All of your favorite foods await with an intoxicating twist. Mix it in the sauce, fold it into the dressing, sprinkle it between layers and let it blend into the cuisine. Topshotz works very much the same as any type of spice or seasoning. You wouldn’t eat a pinch of cinnamon, oregano or pepper by itself, and we wouldn’t recommend that with Topshotz either. But when you mix Topshotz into your favorite meal it dissolves and blends with your food to create an intoxicating dish that might be the best way to use edibles ever. Not only do you get to eat some of your favorite foods but you get to imbibe at the same time. What could be more fun?

Prohibition Gold has developed products that give you the power to infuse just about any food or beverage in a matter of seconds. We feel we have created the ultimate do-it-yourself marijuana products by finally giving you the freedom to determine when, where, and how you choose to imbibe. Simply add Potshotz™ to your favorite beverage or Topshotz™ to your favorite food and you’re ready for some devilishly good fun!