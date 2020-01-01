Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Blue Mystic marijuana strain is an 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid. The breeders of this kush remain unknown. The strain sports light blue buds with numerous trichomes that create an illusion of greyish tint. Staying true to the name, Blue Mystics' influence differs from person to person, making it a mystery which way she will affect you. The herb is very potent, with THC levels up to 21%. Beginners should be mindful of the dose, as precaution regular users are urged to consume in the evening.
Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.