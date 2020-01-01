About this product

Blue Mystic marijuana strain is an 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid. The breeders of this kush remain unknown. The strain sports light blue buds with numerous trichomes that create an illusion of greyish tint. Staying true to the name, Blue Mystics' influence differs from person to person, making it a mystery which way she will affect you. The herb is very potent, with THC levels up to 21%. Beginners should be mindful of the dose, as precaution regular users are urged to consume in the evening.