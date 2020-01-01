Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Chocolope marijuana strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid introduced by DNA Genetics. Chocolope marijuana has a very delightful mint chocolate aroma and flavour. This cannabis strain induces strong cerebral high yet maintains focus. This weed can be enjoyed by most users thanks to her moderate 15-21% THC levels, beginners should be mindful of the dose. Chocolope marijuana strain is best to be taken at day and evening time as it boosts energy and uplifts mood.
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.