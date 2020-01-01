 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Goji OG

by Project M

Project M Cannabis Flower Goji OG

About this product

Goji OG cannabis strain is an 80/20 Sativa dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. Her plants produce beautiful bushy buds that are almost white with hints of brown. When smoked they smell of earth, black cherry and licorice. Goji OG marijuana is very easy to smoke thanks to her fruity flavor. Be careful with the dose, because her THC count can reach 26%. Goji OG cannabis is good for day and evening time medical and recreational use due to balanced effects.

About this brand

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.