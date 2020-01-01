About this product

LA Affie cannabis strain is an Indica strain that comes from an unknown location. The plants have a rather short flowering period of 8-9 weeks. The LA Affie buds have a pleasant aroma of lime, coffee and earth. LA Affie cannabis is a perfect choice for patients suffering from a lot of stress and insomnia. This marijuana strain is good for night and evening time medical and recreational use due to strong relaxing properties.