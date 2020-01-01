Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
LA Affie cannabis strain is an Indica strain that comes from an unknown location. The plants have a rather short flowering period of 8-9 weeks. The LA Affie buds have a pleasant aroma of lime, coffee and earth. LA Affie cannabis is a perfect choice for patients suffering from a lot of stress and insomnia. This marijuana strain is good for night and evening time medical and recreational use due to strong relaxing properties.
OG LA Affie from DNA Genetics is a pure indica variety best known for parenting the famed LA Confidential. This indica powerhouse is chosen by many patients treating pain and insomnia because OG LA Affie provides an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz. The aroma is a subtle blend of earthy and sweet, similar to that of its LA Confidential offspring.