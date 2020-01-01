Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Dutch Treat Haze cannabis strain is an 80/20 Indica hybrid with a THC range of 19-27%. Buds are tiny and light green with amber coloured hairs peaking through. The aroma is a sweet and spicy essence that's rather unusual for Haze strains, while the flavor is reminiscent of Sour Diesel. Dutch Treat Haze is better for experienced users. It can treat anorexia, insomnia, and stress. Best for evening usage.
Two superstars from the Dutch cannabis scene mingle together to rejuvenate genetics from decades passed into an intriguing hybrid that gained popularity in Colorado’s medical market for being both potent and flavorful. Dutch Treat Haze has a complex but undoubtable Haze aroma of pungent earthy tones from Super Silver Haze with the influence of Dutch Treat’s crisp, fruity, and floral flavors to create a captivating sativa-dominant hybrid. Its heady sativa effects are felt almost immediately with an energetic burst of creativity and sociability that uplift your mood and stimulate the appetite.