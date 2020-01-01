 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Little Buds: Dutch Treat Haze

by Project M

About this product

Dutch Treat Haze cannabis strain is an 80/20 Indica hybrid with a THC range of 19-27%. Buds are tiny and light green with amber coloured hairs peaking through. The aroma is a sweet and spicy essence that's rather unusual for Haze strains, while the flavor is reminiscent of Sour Diesel. Dutch Treat Haze is better for experienced users. It can treat anorexia, insomnia, and stress. Best for evening usage.

About this strain

Dutch Treat Haze

Dutch Treat Haze

Two superstars from the Dutch cannabis scene mingle together to rejuvenate genetics from decades passed into an intriguing hybrid that gained popularity in Colorado’s medical market for being both potent and flavorful. Dutch Treat Haze has a complex but undoubtable Haze aroma of pungent earthy tones from Super Silver Haze with the influence of Dutch Treat’s crisp, fruity, and floral flavors to create a captivating sativa-dominant hybrid. Its heady sativa effects are felt almost immediately with an energetic burst of creativity and sociability that uplift your mood and stimulate the appetite

About this brand

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.