  5. Little Buds: Grape Ape

Little Buds: Grape Ape

by Project M

Project M Cannabis Flower Little Buds: Grape Ape

About this product

Grape Ape cannabis strain is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that sports a purple hue and delicious grape taste. However, do not underestimate Grape Apes' buzz, it delivers a strong punch due to high THC content. Grape Ape marijuana strain is best for evening and night time medicinal and recreational use.

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Project M Logo
Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.