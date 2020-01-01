About this product

Lucky Charms cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid. This kush was bred by Bodhi Seeds. The herb entices the senses with delicious fruity aroma, resembling the famous breakfast cereal. This weed is good for beginners, as she is easy to smoke and has moderate THC levels. Lucky Charms buds are resinous, heavily coated with trichomes. The strain has fast onset, delivering relaxing yet very functional high. Lucky Charms marijuana strain is good for daytime medicinal and recreational use.