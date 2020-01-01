 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Project M

About this product

Lucky Charms cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid. This kush was bred by Bodhi Seeds. The herb entices the senses with delicious fruity aroma, resembling the famous breakfast cereal. This weed is good for beginners, as she is easy to smoke and has moderate THC levels. Lucky Charms buds are resinous, heavily coated with trichomes. The strain has fast onset, delivering relaxing yet very functional high. Lucky Charms marijuana strain is good for daytime medicinal and recreational use.

About this strain

Lucky Charms from Bodhi Seeds is potent hybrid cross between The White and Appalachia. It may be named after breakfast cereal, but this strain tastes far more like tangy fruit than it does marshmallows. Lucky Charms does, however, boast an enticing coat of sugary resin inherited from its trichome-heavy parent, The White. When grown indoors, Lucky Charms flowers after 9 weeks.

About this brand

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.