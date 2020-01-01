Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Orange Bud marijuana strain is a 65/35 Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The weed was created in 1980s by Dutch Passion. This cannabis strain is recommended for first-time growers. Orange Bud marijuana grows very dense buds, with a nice coat of crystals and light orange hairs. The nugs smell and taste of oranges and nectarines. Orange Bud marijuana plants take 8-9 weeks to finish flowering. The herb is very strong, with THC levels up to 23%. Orange Bud marijuana is good for evening time use.
