Orange

by Project M

Orange Bud marijuana strain is a 65/35 Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The weed was created in 1980s by Dutch Passion. This cannabis strain is recommended for first-time growers. Orange Bud marijuana grows very dense buds, with a nice coat of crystals and light orange hairs. The nugs smell and taste of oranges and nectarines. Orange Bud marijuana plants take 8-9 weeks to finish flowering. The herb is very strong, with THC levels up to 23%. Orange Bud marijuana is good for evening time use.

First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.