Raspberry Kush Sugar Wax 1g

by Project M

Project M Concentrates Solvent Raspberry Kush Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

Raspberry cannabis strain is a 75/25 Indica with a THC range of 16-20%. This strain is succulently reminiscent of vanilla and raspberry in flavor and aroma, just like that delicious Haagen Dazs swirl flavor. Nugs thickly blanketed in syrup-like resin, and purple undertones make this a very attractive strain. Raspberry can be used to treat insomnia, pain, spasms, depression, and stress or anxiety. Best for evening usage.

About this strain

Raspberry Kush

Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

About this brand

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.