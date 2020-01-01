 Loading…
FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL DROPS 1500mg

by ProMED CBD

$84.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

ProMED FULL SPECTRUM CBD Oil Drops contains all-natural hemp compounds like aromatic terpenes, flavonoids, omega acids, phytonutrients, and other phytocannabinoids like CBDG and CBC. Our CBD oil is available in strengths from 500mg to 3000mg in 1fl oz bottles. This is a safe, effective, and easy to use way to consume CBD. ProMED CBD is a product line you can trust, with quality ingredients and a reliable manufacturing process. <0.3% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED

At ProMED CBD, our focus is to research and develop innovative CBD hemp extracts then make them accessible worldwide. Our primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp, while identifying their distinct properties. We are dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD products while never compromising on quality. ProMED CBD uses whole-plant hemp extracts which are either Full-Spectrum (i.e. CBD w/ .3% THC and a natural balance of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes) or Isolated Crystalline Cannabidiol CBD.