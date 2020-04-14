Recover CBD Gel Capsules
by Social CBD
1 piece
$5.00
Pickup 36.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
ProMED’s THC Free (Isolate) CBD Gel Capsules are CBD suspended in MCT oil in encapsulated form for easy consumption. Our CBD capsules are available in strengths of 25mg in a 30-count bottle. Travel friendly and easy to swallow, these are perfect for an active lifestyle. Our CBD Gel Capsules can be taken morning or night for quick relief. CBD capsules or soft gels are a convenient way to take this popular supplement. There’s no need to taste the hemp, and you avoid the sugar found in edibles like CBD gummies. So, if you’re looking for an effective and tasteless way to consume CBD our Gel Capsules are the perfect product for you!
Be the first to review this product.