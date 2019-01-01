 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. CBD-Rich 1:1 Cannabis Tincture

CBD-Rich 1:1 Cannabis Tincture

by Proof

Write a review
Proof Concentrates Ingestible CBD-Rich 1:1 Cannabis Tincture
Proof Concentrates Ingestible CBD-Rich 1:1 Cannabis Tincture

About this product

Our 1:1 strength is 1 part CBD for every 1 part THC. The 1:1 formula is a fit for those looking for stronger psychoactive or sedative effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Proof Logo
At Proof, we aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our CBD capsules and tinctures for friends, family, and other members of our medical collective, and saw amazing results. When we went into dispensaries though, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived CBD at a reasonable price. Follow us on instagram @proofextracts