 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Tincture

CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Tincture

by Proof

Write a review
Proof Concentrates Ingestible CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Tincture
Proof Concentrates Ingestible CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Tincture

About this product

Made simply with only fractionated coconut oil and high quality distillate, our CBD-Rich 20:1 Tincture is perfect for calming the body. Our formula includes 20 parts CBD for every 1 part THC. With plenty of CBD and a lower amount of THC, this tincture promotes relaxing effects without the "high" feeling that is usually associated with higher amounts of THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Proof Logo
At Proof, we aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our CBD capsules and tinctures for friends, family, and other members of our medical collective, and saw amazing results. When we went into dispensaries though, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived CBD at a reasonable price. Follow us on instagram @proofextracts