Thrisboyne
on August 14th, 2019
The tincture has a pleasant taste, a good concentration -aka a little goes a long way- and minimal afterburner. I have finally found a keeper!
Our THC-Rich tincture is a high-potency, psychoactive tincture for patients and consumers looking for more bang for their buck. This tincture is not for beginners! We recommend this tincture for: Long-time patients who are seeking a cost-effective way to get the high-THC dosage they need. Experienced cannabis users who are seeking an affordable and discrete way to get to elevate their day.
