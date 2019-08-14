 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. THC-Rich Cannabis Tincture

THC-Rich Cannabis Tincture

by Proof

Proof Concentrates Ingestible THC-Rich Cannabis Tincture
Proof Concentrates Ingestible THC-Rich Cannabis Tincture

About this product

Our THC-Rich tincture is a high-potency, psychoactive tincture for patients and consumers looking for more bang for their buck. This tincture is not for beginners! We recommend this tincture for: Long-time patients who are seeking a cost-effective way to get the high-THC dosage they need. Experienced cannabis users who are seeking an affordable and discrete way to get to elevate their day.

1 customer review

Thrisboyne

The tincture has a pleasant taste, a good concentration -aka a little goes a long way- and minimal afterburner. I have finally found a keeper!

About this brand

Proof Logo
At Proof, we aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our CBD capsules and tinctures for friends, family, and other members of our medical collective, and saw amazing results. When we went into dispensaries though, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived CBD at a reasonable price. Follow us on instagram @proofextracts