 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Flavorless Tincture: 500MG's of 99% CBD

Flavorless Tincture: 500MG's of 99% CBD

by Proper CBD

Skip to Reviews
4.56
Proper CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Flavorless Tincture: 500MG's of 99% CBD

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Flavorless tincture is a customer favorite! It is designed for those that want the benefits of a CBD tincture with virtually zero flavoring. 500mg's of our 99%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption:

6 customer reviews

Show all
4.56

write a review

RichardsRight1

This is their bread and butter. Great product!

About this brand

Proper CBD Logo
Offering 99%+ CBD products. Flavored and Tasteless tinctures. Lab tested, dosage compliant. ONLINE SALES available