FibroWarrior83
on October 11th, 2019
It is nice and refreshing! I love taking it in the morning!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Mint Tincture is designed to give a cool, refreshing, and relaxed demeanor. 500mg's of our 99%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Sublingual use (under the tongue) has been reported to offer the highest absorption rate for CBD, or mix straight into foods where mint is typically used (tea, salads, desserts etc.). We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Mint Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
on October 11th, 2019
It is nice and refreshing! I love taking it in the morning!
on October 11th, 2019
I like to call this Money Mint! Its my favorite!
on October 11th, 2019
Really enjoy the flavor. Not to powerfuly but, just enough!