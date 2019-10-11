About this product

The Mint Tincture is designed to give a cool, refreshing, and relaxed demeanor. 500mg's of our 99%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Sublingual use (under the tongue) has been reported to offer the highest absorption rate for CBD, or mix straight into foods where mint is typically used (tea, salads, desserts etc.). We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Mint Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)