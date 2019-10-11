 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Mint Tincture is designed to give a cool, refreshing, and relaxed demeanor. 500mg's of our 99%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Sublingual use (under the tongue) has been reported to offer the highest absorption rate for CBD, or mix straight into foods where mint is typically used (tea, salads, desserts etc.). We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Mint Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)

FibroWarrior83

It is nice and refreshing! I love taking it in the morning!

AllisonW1

I like to call this Money Mint! Its my favorite!

RichardsRight1

Really enjoy the flavor. Not to powerfuly but, just enough!

Offering 99%+ CBD products. Flavored and Tasteless tinctures. Lab tested, dosage compliant. ONLINE SALES available