 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Orange Flavor Tincture: 500MG's of +99% CBD

Orange Flavor Tincture: 500MG's of +99% CBD

by Proper CBD

Skip to Reviews
4.65
Proper CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Orange Flavor Tincture: 500MG's of +99% CBD

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Orange tincture is designed to give a warm and calming euphoria. 500mg's of our 99%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil Uses: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Sublingual use (under the tongue) has been reported to offer the highest absorption rate for CBD, or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.65

write a review

FibroWarrior83

Orange you glad its here! I enjoy the Orange flavor the most!

AllisonW1

I like this packaging and this flavor so much!

RichardsRight1

If you're an Orange flavor lover than this bad boy is for you! I personally love Orange and I love this!

About this brand

Proper CBD Logo
Offering 99%+ CBD products. Flavored and Tasteless tinctures. Lab tested, dosage compliant. ONLINE SALES available