FibroWarrior83
on October 11th, 2019
Orange you glad its here! I enjoy the Orange flavor the most!
The Orange tincture is designed to give a warm and calming euphoria. 500mg's of our 99%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil Uses: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Sublingual use (under the tongue) has been reported to offer the highest absorption rate for CBD, or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
on October 11th, 2019
on October 11th, 2019
I like this packaging and this flavor so much!
on October 11th, 2019
If you're an Orange flavor lover than this bad boy is for you! I personally love Orange and I love this!