About this product

Provide options for your routine as you earn great savings and buy the Proper Edibles Family Pack. 1 Box of Ten Original Protein Bars 1 Box of Ten Vegan Protein Bars 6 Tubes of Six Dark Chocolate Meltaways That's 2900mg of Hemp-Derived CBD Oil and 260g of protein! This family pack is a discounted price of the already discounted bulk packs, which means incredible savings for you!