Astral Works Pre-Roll
by Prūf Cultivar
About this product
Pruf Cultivar - Clean Green Certified | Astral Works | .5g | 5.66% THC | 8.81% CBD | Frequency: Easy
About this strain
Astral Works
Bred by Lawrence Ringo of SoHum Seeds, Astral Works is a hybrid cross of Harle-Tsu and Tangerine Haze, resulting in a strain with an almost 2:1 CBD:THC ratio. Its buds hold dark purple and green coloring, while also being covered in orange hairs. Drawing from its myrcene and terpinolene terpenes, it has a floral flavoring with herbal and mango tones. Delivering a buoyant head high that isn't as common in CBD strains, Astral Works brings gentle focus and calming clarity to the daily flow of duty and distraction.