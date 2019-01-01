About this product
Black Domina is a quintessential Afghani. It was conceived in a hybrid program that included 4 different afghani cultivars. The effort to establish the queen of Afghani plants has come to fruition in it's well known heavy effects and prolific resin content. Primary terpene: Myrcene 9.93 Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 1.46 mg/g THC: 12.2% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Fuel, Funk, Pepper Effects: Relaxation, Sedative, Euphoria
Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.