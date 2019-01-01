 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Berry

by Prūf Cultivar

Prūf Cultivar Cannabis Flower Blue Berry

About this product

BlueBerry is a classic Oregon cultivar. It is the work of DJ Short is internationally acclaimed. It's been widely loved for good reason - it's lush berry notes and strong Myrcene based terpene profile delivers a powerful relaxing effect. Primary terpene: Myrcene 6.03 Secondary terpene: Limonene 2.66 mg/g THC: 17.7% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Berry, Blueberry, Sweet Effects: Relaxation, Happiness, Uplifting

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar Logo
Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.