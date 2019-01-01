 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cookies and Cream

by Prūf Cultivar

Cookies and Cream

About this product

Cookies n' Cream offers a sweet and nutty taste, and a creamy, vanilla quality when smoked. It can induce a grounding feeling, an overall effect of softening thoughts and, eventually, relaxed extremities. Anxiety dissipates into a languid feeling, and even an early night's sleep. Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 0.1-0.9 Secondary terpene: Linalool 0.1-0.9 mg/g THC: 30-32% | CBD: 0.1-0.9% Flavors: Sweet, Vanilla, Nut Effects: Relaxation, Happiness, Euphoria

About this strain

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.